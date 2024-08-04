GANSID team visits Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) in Hyderabad

During the three-day tour, the delegates also got first hand information related to the management of ailment, and held interactive sessions with children suffering from Thalassemia and their parents on collaborative strategies aimed at enhancing healthcare services.

Hyderabad: A delegation of Global Action Network for Sickle Cell and Other Inherited Blood Disorders (GANSID) visited Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) in Hyderabad to interact with patients, their family members and Society office bearers for better understanding of inherited blood disorders.

“The visit to TSCS has been an enlightening and rewarding experience. The collaboration and knowledge exchange we have achieved here are crucial steps toward our mission of improving the lives of those affected by inherited blood disorders worldwide,” Lanre Tunji-Ajayi, Director, GANSID said.

The delegation consisted of Dr. Vinita Srivastava, Director, South East Asian Zone, GANSID, USA; Dr. J S Arora, Lead, South East Asian Region, GANSID; Shobha Tuli, Secretary, Thalassemics India, New Delhi; and Dr. Tulika Seth, Professor of Hematology at AIIMS.