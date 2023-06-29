Gauahar Khan dresses up son Zehaan in Eid special outfit, take a look

By ANI Published Date - 01:46 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Photo: Instagram

Mumbai: Gauahar Khan is celebrating her son Zehaan’s first Eid today. For the special occasion, Gauahar dressed up her baby boy in a customised outfit.

Taking to Instagram, the new mommy dropped a cute picture of Zehaan. However, she did not disclose his face.

In the priceless photo, the baby boy is seen lying on his bed, and he looked cute in a white-hued customised onesie teamed with a pair of green-hued socks.

The outfit has a special message written on it.

It read, “My first Eid al-Adha with Ammi and Abbu.” The picture also showcases a special gift that the little one received from his dad Zaid Darbar. Zehaan got his first “jaanamaz” and “topi” from his dad.

Sharing the post, Gauahar wrote, “Eid Mubarak. Thank u @arifaudi786 maamu for this eidi! #outfit and dad got him his first jaanamaz and topi ! BaarakAllahfihi.” Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020. Reportedly, the two met while shopping for groceries during the lockdown. The two began chatting and friendship soon turned to love.

In December last year, the duo announced the pregnancy news with an adorable animated video.

And in May 2023, the duo was blessed with a baby boy.

Gauahar announced the news of her baby’s arrival via an Instagram post that read, ” It’s a Boy As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar.” Eid Al-Adha or Bakra Eid, which is being observed on June 29 this year, is a holy occasion also called the ‘festival of sacrifice’ and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar.