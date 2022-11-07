Gaurav Agrawal’s gradual steps to success make him a noteworthy personality in the digital world

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:44 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

The rising digital marketer and social media growth expert credits his resilience for his success.

Hyderabad: There are several books, resources, magazines, and case studies that people can read to know more about how a few individuals turned their ordinary into extraordinary and carved their success stories even amidst saturation.

However, more than all these books, it is the real-life examples of a few incredible experts and professionals across sectors that act as a real source of inspiration for many others around the world. Posing as one such real-life example of a success story at only 21 years is Gaurav Agrawal, an astute digital entrepreneur from Surat, Gujarat, who today owns a massive 100+ million base on Instagram.

From starting his journey as a teenager and making massive profits at 18 years to making lakhs of profits on Instagram at 20 years and diving deep into niches like meme marketing, influencer marketing, reselling pages, and much more as a digital marketer and social media growth expert, Gaurav Agrawal proves why he deserves to be known as one of the finest young digital entrepreneurs of recent times across India.

Today, he owns companies like Meme Media and Elife Social (https://elifesocial.com/) that is known for making things go viral by helping businesses become a part of the digital revolution. They have flourished because of cutting-edge services like social media optimization, influencer marketing, and Instagram meme marketing, and more. Gaurav Agrawal, through managing and owning big pages on Instagram and managing several campaigns of many notable brands, did make his mark in the industry, but he wants to credit this success to his resilience.

The 21-year-old social media expert, who currently has 50+ people working in his team, suggests everyone else to inculcate the habit of being resilient in their respective industries as he believes that resilience will break their rigid thoughts and beliefs and help them move like water to adjust to their current circumstances and situations. This flexibility is something that he believes will help people reach far beyond their expectations and make them their best versions.

He emphasizes that resilience also helps people remain dedicated to their goals in their journeys.