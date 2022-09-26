Gauri Khan leaves a hilarious comment on Shah Rukh Khan’s shirtless pic

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan, on Sunday, has sent his fans into a frenzy as he dropped his shirtless photograph on social media, along with a message for his missing shirt. While fans of the actor are drooling over his hot photograph, what caught the eyes of the superstar’s wife Gauri Khan is the caption of the picture.

In the image, the actor is sporting toned abs and long hair as he poses for the camera. Along with the post, the actor dedicated a poem to his shirt from the song ‘Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum’ from the movie ‘Silsila’, and added that the actor is also awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Pathaan’.

“Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota…. Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota… (how would it be if you were here, you would have been surprised at this, you would have laughed so much on this, this would have happened if you were there).’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan,” Shah Rukh wrote in the caption.

Oh God! Now he’s talking to his shirts also…..!!!! https://t.co/0zcR8TmlCg — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) September 25, 2022

Shah Rukh’s caption has made Gauri Khan drop a hilarious comment on the picture, “Oh God! Now he’s talking to his shirts also…..!!!” she said.

However, celebs and fans couldn’t take their eyes off the superstar. While Tiger Shroff wrote, “I was thinking of taking a rest day. And then i saw this.

Legend (sic),”

singer Amaal Malik commented, “KHATAM(sic).”

Khan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie is scheduled to release next year on January 25, in Hindi Tamil and Telugu languages.