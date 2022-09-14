Shah Rukh Khan- Aryan Khan cute banter wins the Internet

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a few pictures of his recent photoshoot. Ofcourse, he appeared dapper in the posts, but what caught the eye of the internet is a sweet exchange of conversation between the father and son duo.
In the pictures, Aryan was seen wearing a casual outfit— a grey t-shirt in one of the photos, a pink bomber jacket in the other one and yellow bomber jacket in the third picture, with black pants.
View this post on Instagram
Soon after Aryan posted the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan commented on the post saying “Looking really good!!…and as they say, that whatever is silent in the father….speaks in the son.” He also asked, “By the way is that grey t-shirt mine!!!”
Quickly responding to the comment, Aryan replied “Your genes and t-shirt haha.”
Cheering for her son, Gauri Khan also took to twitter and wrote, “Onwards and upwards… my boy.” Quoting the tweet, Shah Rukh also wrote “Mujh par gaya hai….my boy!” with a picture of himself from the film ‘Main Hoon Na.’
Mujh par gaya hai….my boy! https://t.co/FoYxxDI9Mv pic.twitter.com/YAwYMHkvUR
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 13, 2022
This heart-warming conversation has made the actor’s fans all mushy. “Shah rukh khan being the cutest daddy,” commented a user. “So sweet. God bless you both,” wrote another.
This reminds me of “K3G scene
Kajol: “Mera Beta”
SRK: Hey… “Mera bhi”
🤗🤗🤗#ShahRukhKhan #GauriKhan #AryanKhan https://t.co/Qsd64xzKB8 pic.twitter.com/jEfflcS5aF
— SRK 𓀠 STAR 👑 (@SP_SRKfan) September 13, 2022
This banter 🥺 https://t.co/ZwnX8lNsKs
— ⋆ 🖕🏻 𝓾 ⋆ (@SRKsSweetiee) September 14, 2022
Wholesome🥺🤍 https://t.co/SCQqnBLmpK
— a. (@ishipsidnaaz) September 13, 2022