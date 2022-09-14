Shah Rukh Khan- Aryan Khan cute banter wins the Internet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:04 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

In the pictures, Aryan was seen wearing a casual outfit— a grey t-shirt in one of the photos, a pink bomber jacket in the other one and yellow bomber jacket in the third picture, with black pants.

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a few pictures of his recent photoshoot. Ofcourse, he appeared dapper in the posts, but what caught the eye of the internet is a sweet exchange of conversation between the father and son duo.

In the pictures, Aryan was seen wearing a casual outfit— a grey t-shirt in one of the photos, a pink bomber jacket in the other one and yellow bomber jacket in the third picture, with black pants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

Soon after Aryan posted the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan commented on the post saying “Looking really good!!…and as they say, that whatever is silent in the father….speaks in the son.” He also asked, “By the way is that grey t-shirt mine!!!”

Quickly responding to the comment, Aryan replied “Your genes and t-shirt haha.”

Cheering for her son, Gauri Khan also took to twitter and wrote, “Onwards and upwards… my boy.” Quoting the tweet, Shah Rukh also wrote “Mujh par gaya hai….my boy!” with a picture of himself from the film ‘Main Hoon Na.’

This heart-warming conversation has made the actor’s fans all mushy. “Shah rukh khan being the cutest daddy,” commented a user. “So sweet. God bless you both,” wrote another.