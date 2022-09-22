Deepika Padukone starts work on ‘Pathaan’, shares a glimpse from sets

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:48 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Hyderabad: Superstar Deepika Padukone is back to sets after a short break and her fans couldn’t be more excited. The actor, who was last seen in the Prime Video film ‘Gehraiyaan’ with Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, shared a glimpse of her work shenanigans on Thursday afternoon with her social media followers. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours.

Posting a picture of her script, a highlighter pen, and a coffee cup on the table, Deepika gave a simple caption to her post. She added the hashtags #WIP (work in progress) and #Pathaan. The photo immediately went viral and fans showered her with best wishes. “Can’t wait for Pathaan,” wrote an Instagram user. “Only 4 more months left,” another added. “Queen of Bollywood Deepika,” shared a fan. Several others left hearts and fire emojis under the ‘Padmavaat’ actor’s Instagram post.

‘Pathaan’, directed by Siddharth Anand, is set to hit the theatres worldwide on January 25, 2023. The film is set somewhere in the dystopian Middle East. Grand houses that once housed the wealthy are now homes of the city’s most-dangerous criminals. An undercover cop, his ex-con, and others will take down the drug lord who killed his own father.

On the film front, apart from ‘Pathaan’ with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, Deepika has ‘Project K’ with Prabhas, ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan, and the Bollywood remake of ‘The Intern’ with Amitabh Bachchan.

