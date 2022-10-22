Gear up for a night of stand-up humour with Bhavneet and Ashok

Hyderabad: The weekend is here, so is the time for some entertainment and rejuvenation. Be it watching movies or mall-hopping or hitting the pubs or spending some me-time a getaway, each person has his weekend plans sorted.

But there may be some people who don’t want to do any of these activities. Or, you may be part of the brigade who makes a choice in the last minute. Some people may not like watching movies or pub-hopping; instead, they want to try something fresh and relevant to their daily lives.

So, how about attending a stand-up comedy show this weekend? Around 6 pm, Bhavneet Singh and Ashok Khatri will perform their stand-up comedy act, titled ‘Mentally Twelve’, at Garage Moto Cafe.

Well, the show is about Ashok and Bhavneet, who are “separated by age but related by stupidity, have always existed in separate universes but are linked by the same naive thinking”. At their show ‘Mentally 12’, these two discuss their ridiculous ideas as you laugh either at their jokes or at them. Go along for the ride on this goofy comedic train and join in the fun.