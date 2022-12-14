Gear up for world television premiere of ‘Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’

The movie premieres on December 18 at 6 pm, only on Zee Telugu.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Hyderabad: Zee Telugu viewers are in for a treat with the world television premiere of ‘Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’, starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej as Rishi and Ketika Sharma as Radha. The movie revolves around two childhood friends who grow up disliking each other because of their egos.

But ten years later, fate brings them together and releases the emotional floodgates of their repressed emotions. It will be interesting to watch how Rishi and Radha have to reunite for their families. The movie premieres on December 18 at 6 pm, only on Zee Telugu.

