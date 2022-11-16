EV charging stations to come up in Karimnagar

Published Date - 07:16 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

(Representational image). TSREDCO has decided to establish 10 charging stations in Karimnagar town and has identified the locations for these.

Karimnagar: With increasing focus from the government’s part on encouraging electric vehicles and a corresponding interest from the public as well, the number of electric vehicles on the roads are slowly rising, even in rural areas.

Though there are apprehensions among some after a few incidents of fire accidents and battery explosions, officials are making efforts to address such concerns.

Officials said the Ministry of New Renewable Energy (NMRE)’s programme would be implemented through the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO), with the State government monitoring it.

As part of this, TSREDCO has decided to establish 10 charging stations in Karimnagar town and has identified the locations for these. Two types of fast and slow charging stations will be installed by spending Rs.50 lakh and Rs.4 lakh respectively, officials said.

Fast charging will be used for four wheeler electric vehicles (75 kv capacity) and slow charging for two wheelers (25 kv). Usually, it takes eight hours to charge a two wheeler vehicle at home. However, at charging stations, two wheelers will get charged within 10 to 15 minutes while it takes half an hour for four wheelers.

Speaking to Telangana Today, TSREDCO District Manager V Paramachary said they had identified ten places to install the EV charging stations in Karimnagar town.

The installation process would be started once the revenue sharing agreement between land owners and charging point operators was completed. TSREDCO empaneled contractors, who would get contract by participating in tending process, would operate the charging points, he informed.