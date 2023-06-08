GECF inks MoU with OU, announce scholarships for students aspiring to study abroad

GECF, OU has announced 500 English language qualification scholarships for students aspiring to study abroad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: The Global Education Career Forum (GECF), which has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Osmania University, has announced 500 English language qualification scholarships for students aspiring to study abroad.

The Forum with Navin Mittal, Commissioner Collegiate Education, as the Chairman, on Thursday called upon 80 principals, secretaries or correspondents of affiliated colleges to identify students to facilitate the process and help them avail the scholarship.

Mittal stated that the median age of the population in India was about 27 years as opposed to other advanced nations like Japan, USA, and France whose median age averages in the 40s.

“This is an opportunity for India’s manpower to access global opportunities. In this direction, the GECF’s objective is to empower the student to access global education and job opportunities,” he said, adding that the GECF gave scholarships to 150 students and this year’s target was 1,500.

TSCHE Chairman and GECF Telangana Chapter Chair Prof. Limbadri said the linkage with GECF would be a boon to students as they can get authentic information on overseas education.