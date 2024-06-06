Geetha Ashramam to distribute ayurvedic medicine for asthma patients

The ashramam has been distributing the medicine to people for over three decades. Under the supervision of Seer Sri Sri Sri Sadguru Sai Kumar Baba, the ashramam will distribute the medicine to people.

Seer Sri Sri Sri Sadguru Sai Kumar Baba is giving medicine to a person at Geetha Ashramam located near Kandlakoya in Medchal-Malkajigiri district.

Sangareddy: Ayurvedic medicine to cure asthma and other lung infections will be distributed at Geetha Ashramam at Kandlakoya in Medchal-Malkajagiri district on June 8 on the occasion of Mrigasira Karthi.

The ashramam has been distributing the medicine to people for over three decades. Under the supervision of Seer Sri Sri Sri Sadguru Sai Kumar Baba, the ashramam will distribute the medicine to people. The distribution will commence at 8 am on Saturday and will end at 3 pm. The ashramam management said they have been distributing the medicine following the legacy of Sage Parashara Maharishi. Saying that many people got cured of asthma and other lung infections after taking the medicine, the management has clarified that it will have no side effect on the health.