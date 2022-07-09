Genelia Deshmukh strikes Week 2 of her 6-week schedule; here’s how her second vlog looks like

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:28 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Hyderabad: Starting a fitness journey is comparatively easier than sticking to it. As the weeks proceed, Genelia is hard bent on maintaining the positive attitude with which she had initially begun with #GoGeneGo. Back with another vlog on her progress, she has laid out into the world the struggles that she has been facing in this tough adventure.

From searching for optimal protein sources in her vegan diet to stretching her last drop of strength, Genelia is doing a fab job. As her trainers joke about her ‘vada-pav’ weakness, and how she obediently follows her diet chart to the core, looks like the second week is all about pulling along and finding that ray of hope.

Talking about how this new week has been, Genelia says, “Of course the challenges are increasing and with that, motivation sometimes dwindles but I’m trying my level best to live up to my goals and I am determined that I can do it. I have lots of love and support from my family and my trainers and that’s what keeps me going at the end of the day.”

Watch her Week 2 vlog here: