Georgia market shooting leaves four dead, one injured

Shooter Detained After Killing Uncle; Injured Cousin Hospitalized

By IANS Updated On - 10 February 2024, 10:14 AM

Moscow: Four people were killed and another one injured after a shooting at a market in the city of Rustavi in the southeast of Georgia, the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

Authorities have detained and identified the shooter, whose uncle was among the dead. The injured person was the shooter’s cousin and had been taken to the hospital, the Ministry’s statement said on Friday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The shooter worked in a market with his relatives and they had a conflict, a local TV channel reported.

Among the dead is reportedly a taxi driver who was at the scene of the shooting.