Get a hang of the human body

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:15 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The study of life, living organisms, life cycles of various species of organisms, and the environments they live in — these broadly come under the biological sciences. From single cell organisms to well-developed species, everything comes under biology.

Here are some sample questions to help you understand the basics of subject.

1. Choose the wrongly matched pair:

a. Isotropic band – Actin

b. Anisotrpic band – Myosin

c. Central part of I-Band – M-line

d. Central part of A-Band – H-zone

Ans: c

2. Sliding Filament theory can be best explained as:

a. When myofilaments slide pass each other actin filaments shorten while myosin filament do not shorten

b. Actin & myosin filaments shorten & slide pass each other

c. Actin & myosin filaments do not shorten but rather slide pass each other

d. When myofilaments slide pass each other, myosin filaments shorten while actin filaments do not shorten

Ans: c

3. Red muscle has:

a. Less Mitochondria

b. More Mitochondria

c. Less blood capillaries

d. More sarcoplasmic reticulum

Ans: b

4. select the correct matching of the type of the joint with the example in human skeletal system

Type of Joint Example

a. Gliding joint between carpals

b. Cartilaginous joint between frontal & parietal

c. Pivot joint between 3rd & 4th cervical vertebrae

d. Hinge joint between humerus and pectoral girdle

Ans: a

5. Which of the following statements are true for motor cortex?

A. It is located in the frontal lobe of cerebral cortex

B. It contains pyramidal cells

C. It is responsible for all visual functions

D. It is essential for our thought processes

E. It stimulates wakefulness

F. It regulates voluntary muscular movements

a. A, B, D, F

b. B, D, E, F

c. A, B, C, D

d. B, C, D, E

Ans: a

6. Which of the following region of the brain is incorrectly paired with its function?

a. Medulla oblongata – homeostatic control

b. Cerebellum – language comprehension

c. Corpus callosum – communication between the left & right cerebral cortices

d. Cerebrum – calculation & contemplation

Ans: b

7. Which group of cranial nerves control eyeball movements?

a. Optic, Abducens, Pathetic

b. Optic, Oculomotor, Trochlear

c. Oculomotor, Abducens, Auditory

d. Oculomotor, Abducens, Trochlear

Ans: d

8. Which one of the following statements is not correct?

a. Rhodopsin is the purplish red protein present in rods only

b. Retinal is the light absorbing portion of visual photopigments

c. In retina the rods have the photopigment rhodopsin while cones have three different photopigments

d. Retinal is a derivative of vitamin-C

Ans: d

9. The yellowish pigmented spot at the posterior pole of the human eye lateral to the bling spot is?

a. Crista

b. Saccule

c. Iris

d. Macula lutea

Ans: d

10. In mammalian eye, the ‘fovea’ is the centre of the visual field, where:

a. Only rods are present

b. The optic nerve leaves the eye

c. More rods than cones are found

d. High density of cones occur, but has no rods

Ans: d

11. Which one of the following is the functional unit of hearing?

a. Utricle

b. Organ of Zuckerkandl

c. Organ of Corti

d. Vestibular apparatus

Ans: c

12. The diurnal rhythms are regulated by

a. Adrenaline

b. Melatonin

c. Seratonin

d. Vasopressin

Ans: b

13. A chemical signal that has both endocrine & neural roles is

a. Cortisol

b. Melatonin

c. Calcitonin

d. Epinephrine

Ans: d

14. Prostaglandins are modified form of

a. Fatty acids

b. Amino acids

c. Nucleotides

d. Disaccharides

Ans: a

15. Atrial natriuretic factor is released by

a. Heart

b. Brain

c. Kidney

d. Pancreas

Ans: a

To be continued…