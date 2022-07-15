Get income and expenditure percentages right

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the percentage topic. Here are some practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

1. Meena’s income is 25% more than that of Ramu. What percent is Ramu’s income less than that of Meena?

a) 20% b) 22 % c) 24% d) 25%

Ans: a

Solution: Meena : Ramu = 125 : 100

= 5 : 4

= 1/5 × 100

= 20%

2. If A’s income is 25% less than B’s income, by how much percent is B’s income more than that of A?

a) 66 % b) 33 % c) 30% d) 25%

Ans: b

Solution: A : B = 75 : 100

= 3 : 4

= 1/3 × 100% = 33 1/3%

3. Madhav spends 80% of his income. If his income increases by 12% and the savings decrease by 10%, then what will be the percentage increase in his expenditure?

a) 17% b) 17.5% c) 18 d) 18.5%

Ans: b

Solution: Income = Expenditure Savings

100 = 80 20

12 14 -2

112 94 18

Percentage change in expenditure = 14/80 × 100% = 17.5%

4. Mohan’s salary is Rs 9,000 per month and Arjun’s salary is Rs 10,000 per month. With respect to Arjun’s salary, what percent is Mohan’s salary?

a) 90% b) 111.11% c) 80% d) 77.5%

Ans: a

Solution: 9000/10000 × 100% = 90%

5. Kishan spends 30% of his salary on food and donates 3% to a charitable trust. If he spends Rs 2,310 on these two items, then total salary for that month is

a) Rs 9,000 b) Rs 8,000 c) Rs 7,000 d) Rs 6,000

Ans: c

Solution: 30 3 = 33

33% –>; 2310

1 –>; 70

100 × 70 = 7000

6. A person who spends 66 % of his income is able to save Rs 1,200 per month. His monthly expense is

a) Rs 3200 b) Rs 3000 c) Rs 2400 d) Rs 1200

Ans: c

Solution: 66 2/3% = 200/3 × 1/100 = 2/3

3 : 1

2

1 –>; 1200

2 × 1200 = 2400

7. Ravi’s salary is 20% more than Mohan’s salary. If Mohan’s salary is Rs 1,600, then Ravi’s salary will be

a) Rs 1900 b) Rs 1920 c) Rs 1890 d) Rs 1775

Ans: b

Solution: Mohan : Ravi = 100 : 120

= 5 : 6

5 –>; 1600

1 –>; 320

6 × 320 = 1920

8. A and B spend 60% and 75% of their income respectively. If the savings of A is 20% more than that of B, then by how much percentage is the income of A less than the income of B?

a) 20% b) 25% c) 30% d) 35%

Ans: b

Solution: A Income × 40% = 6

100% = 15

B Income × 25% = 5

100% = 20

A B

Income 15 20

Savings 6 5

A < B = -5/20 × 100% = 25%

9. Salaries of A and B are in the ratio of 3 : 4. Both of them spend 75% of their salaries and save rest of the money. Find the ratio of their savings

a) 1 : 1 b) 1 : 2 c) 3 : 4 d) 2 : 1

Ans: c

Solution: 25% of 3 : 25% of 4

= 3 : 4

To be continued…

