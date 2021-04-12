Get job alerts from DEET

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 4,00,000+ active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Company: Binoct Technologies
Position: Full Stack Developer
Experience: 1-3 years
Salary: Rs 2 lakh – Rs 5 lakh /Annum
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Degree
Contact: 9880640183
Company: Fine Square Consultancy
Position: Telecaller
Experience: 0-2 years
Qualification: Inter or Any Degree
Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000 /Month
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9700024635
Company: Exigent Drill Bits
Position: CNC Machine Operators
Qualification: Any Degree
Salary: Based on your previous CTC
Experience: 2-4 years
Contact: 9963346555
Company: UMDAA healthcare
Position: Digital Marketing Manager
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: 2-3 years
Salary: Rs 30,000 – Rs 40,000 /Month
Location: Hyderabad
contact: 9100948181
Company: Cytomol Advanced Diagnostic Lab
Position: Marketing Executive
Experience: 0-3 years
Salary: Rs 15,000 – Rs 25,000
Note: Should have good communication skills
Location: Secunderabad (Gandhi Nagar)
Contact: 9949800305
Company: AL-Hassan ECS Pvt Ltd
Position: Telecallers
Experience: 1 year
Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000 /Month
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7842435567
Company: RK Infotech
Position: XML Executive, Epub Developers
Experience: 1-5 years
Salary: Rs 12,000 – Rs 15,000 /Month
Location: Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai
Contact Name: Manohar Reddy
Contact No: 9342675757
Company: Nitya Software Solutions
Position: Backend Engineer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Degree
Salary: Up to Rs 5 lakh/ Annum
Experience: 1-4 years
Contact Name: Preeti
Contact No: 9032005255
Company: AV Immigration and Careers Consultancy Private Limited
Position: Immigration Consultant
Experience: 0-3 years
Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000 /Month
Location: Hyderabad
Contact Name: Prachi
Contact No: 7219216918
Company: Advaita Global IT Labs Pvt Ltd
Position: Customer Care Executive
Looking for voice and non-voice process
Qualification: 12+ or any Degree
Salary: Rs 15,000 /Month + Incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 8978707207
Company: Varistha Infracon Pvt Ltd
Position: Assistant General Manager in sales and marketing
Experience: 5-10 years in sales and marketing
Salary: Rs 30,000 – Rs 40,000 /Month
Location: Banjara Hills
Contact: 9100926513
Company: SUB-K Impact Solutions Ltd
Position: Customer Service Representative (Field Work)
Experience: 0-2 years
Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000 /Month
Location: Hyderabad
Should have a driving licence and bike
Contact: 9177077866
Company: VK Enterprises
Position: Computer Operator
Experience: 0-2 years
Salary: Rs 8,500 – Rs 12,000 /Month
Location: Kompally
Should have good knowledge in Marg erp 9
Contact Name: Vamshi
Contact No: 7569368750
Company: Jaisvi Consultants
Position: Telecallers
Experience: 1-2 years
Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 12,000 /Month
Location: Kukatpally
Contact Name: Archan Kumar Reddy
Contact No: 9573777506
Company: Edify Private Limited
Position: System Analyst
Experience: Freshers
Location: Gachibowli
Salary: Rs 1.4 lakh /Annum
Should have good communications skills and technical knowledge
Contact: 8873339999
Company: Vihari Projects Pvt Ltd
Position: Telecallers (only female)
Experience: 0-3 years
Salary: Rs 11,000 – Rs 20,000 /Month
Language: Should have good communication skills in Telugu and English
Height: Above 5’4
Location: Kothapet
Contact: 6309700978
Company: Tendercuts
Position: Butchers (fish, mutton & chicken cutters)
Locations : Kondapur, Manikonda, Chanda Nagar
Salary: Rs 12,000 – Rs 17,000 + Incentives.
Contact: 7386908352
Company: PVR Ltd
Position: Entertainment Service Provider
Qualification: 10th or Above
Location: Hyderabad
Shift: Rotating
Salary: Rs 11,381+ESI+EPF+Medical Insurance
Languages: Telugu, Hindi, English (basic)
Experience: Fresher
Contact: 9652525846
Company: PVR Ltd
Position: Commi Chef
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Graduation in Hotel Management or any graduate with hotel industry experience
Shift: Rotating
Salary: Up to Rs 16,500 Gross
Experience: 1 to 5 years
Contact: 9652525846
Company: VTekis Consulting LLC
Position: Call Centre Executive
Industry: Real Estate
Experience: Min 1-2 years into real estate sales
Languages: English, Hindi
Job Location: Kukatpally, Hyderabad
Shift Type: Night Shift/ Day shift
Contact: 9346316003
