Get job alerts from DEET

Company: Binoct Technologies

Position: Full Stack Developer

Experience: 1-3 years

Salary: Rs 2 lakh – Rs 5 lakh /Annum

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Degree

Contact: 9880640183

Company: Fine Square Consultancy

Position: Telecaller

Experience: 0-2 years

Qualification: Inter or Any Degree

Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000 /Month

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9700024635

Company: Exigent Drill Bits

Position: CNC Machine Operators

Qualification: Any Degree

Salary: Based on your previous CTC

Experience: 2-4 years

Contact: 9963346555

Company: UMDAA healthcare

Position: Digital Marketing Manager

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: 2-3 years

Salary: Rs 30,000 – Rs 40,000 /Month

Location: Hyderabad

contact: 9100948181

Company: Cytomol Advanced Diagnostic Lab

Position: Marketing Executive

Experience: 0-3 years

Salary: Rs 15,000 – Rs 25,000

Note: Should have good communication skills

Location: Secunderabad (Gandhi Nagar)

Contact: 9949800305

Company: AL-Hassan ECS Pvt Ltd

Position: Telecallers

Experience: 1 year

Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000 /Month

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7842435567

Company: RK Infotech

Position: XML Executive, Epub Developers

Experience: 1-5 years

Salary: Rs 12,000 – Rs 15,000 /Month

Location: Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai

Contact Name: Manohar Reddy

Contact No: 9342675757

Company: Nitya Software Solutions

Position: Backend Engineer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Degree

Salary: Up to Rs 5 lakh/ Annum

Experience: 1-4 years

Contact Name: Preeti

Contact No: 9032005255

Company: AV Immigration and Careers Consultancy Private Limited

Position: Immigration Consultant

Experience: 0-3 years

Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000 /Month

Location: Hyderabad

Contact Name: Prachi

Contact No: 7219216918

Company: Advaita Global IT Labs Pvt Ltd

Position: Customer Care Executive

Looking for voice and non-voice process

Qualification: 12+ or any Degree

Salary: Rs 15,000 /Month + Incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 8978707207

Company: Varistha Infracon Pvt Ltd

Position: Assistant General Manager in sales and marketing

Experience: 5-10 years in sales and marketing

Salary: Rs 30,000 – Rs 40,000 /Month

Location: Banjara Hills

Contact: 9100926513

Company: SUB-K Impact Solutions Ltd

Position: Customer Service Representative (Field Work)

Experience: 0-2 years

Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000 /Month

Location: Hyderabad

Should have a driving licence and bike

Contact: 9177077866

Company: VK Enterprises

Position: Computer Operator

Experience: 0-2 years

Salary: Rs 8,500 – Rs 12,000 /Month

Location: Kompally

Should have good knowledge in Marg erp 9

Contact Name: Vamshi

Contact No: 7569368750

Company: Jaisvi Consultants

Position: Telecallers

Experience: 1-2 years

Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 12,000 /Month

Location: Kukatpally

Contact Name: Archan Kumar Reddy

Contact No: 9573777506

Company: Edify Private Limited

Position: System Analyst

Experience: Freshers

Location: Gachibowli

Salary: Rs 1.4 lakh /Annum

Should have good communications skills and technical knowledge

Contact: 8873339999

Company: Vihari Projects Pvt Ltd

Position: Telecallers (only female)

Experience: 0-3 years

Salary: Rs 11,000 – Rs 20,000 /Month

Language: Should have good communication skills in Telugu and English

Height: Above 5’4

Location: Kothapet

Contact: 6309700978

Company: Tendercuts

Position: Butchers (fish, mutton & chicken cutters)

Locations : Kondapur, Manikonda, Chanda Nagar

Salary: Rs 12,000 – Rs 17,000 + Incentives.

Contact: 7386908352

Company: PVR Ltd

Position: Entertainment Service Provider

Qualification: 10th or Above

Location: Hyderabad

Shift: Rotating

Salary: Rs 11,381+ESI+EPF+Medical Insurance

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, English (basic)

Experience: Fresher

Contact: 9652525846

Company: PVR Ltd

Position: Commi Chef

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Graduation in Hotel Management or any graduate with hotel industry experience

Shift: Rotating

Salary: Up to Rs 16,500 Gross

Experience: 1 to 5 years

Contact: 9652525846

Company: VTekis Consulting LLC

Position: Call Centre Executive

Industry: Real Estate

Experience: Min 1-2 years into real estate sales

Languages: English, Hindi

Job Location: Kukatpally, Hyderabad

Shift Type: Night Shift/ Day shift

Contact: 9346316003

