Get job alerts with DEET

Company: Swiggy

Position: Delivery executive

Experience: Freshers /experienced individuals

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification not required

Contact: 8247722841

Company: Sri Dhatri Developers

Position: Sales executives (male)

Qualification: Inter, degree and above

Experience: 0-5 years

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 13,000 take home + 20,000/- to 30,000/- incentive for each plot sales

Location: Ameerpet

Contact: 9573824342

Company: Talent Cabin Private Limited

Position: Regional manager (Business development)

Location: Pune, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhuvaneswar, Kolkotta, Patna, Bhopal, Lucknow and Raipur

Qualification: Any degree

Experience: 5 + years

Salary: Rs 10 lakh 16 per annum

Contact: 7660003777

Company: NetAmbit Value First Services

Hiring for Google Pay

Position: Field sales executive

Location: Hyderabad

Gender: Male

Qualification: SSC or above

Salary: Commission-based payment on a weekly basis (Rs 100rs per account)

Immediate joining and freshers can also apply

Contact: 8712162549

Company: Keen Bright Solutions LLP

Position: Oracle technical consultant

Experience: 4-7 years

Salary: Based on previous package

Work Location: Hyderabad

Skills required: Bi Publisher, OAF (Oracle application framework)

Contact: [email protected]

Company: Aditya Music India Pvt Ltd

Position: Trainee (freshers)

Experience: 0-1 year

Qualification: Any graduation

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per month

Skills required: Knowledge on excel

Good communication skills

Contact: 9000131424

Company: VTekis Consulting LLC

Position: Call centre executive

Industry: Real estate

Experience required: Min 1 to 2 years into real estate sales

Languages: English and Hindi

Job Location: Kukatpally

Shift type: Night shift/day shift

Contact: 9346316003

Company: Vagarious Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Domestic voice process

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 0 to 3 years

Salary: Rs 9,000 to 25,000 per month

Qualification: Intermediate/graduates can apply

Contact: 8919801095

Company: Yannick Tech Systems Pvt LTD

Position: Telecallers

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any degree

Experience: 0 to 3 years

Contact: Naveen 9133131989

Company: Urbanrise

Position: Sales executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any graduate

Salary: Upto Rs 30,000 per month

Experience: 2 to 3 years

Age limit: 27 years

Contact: 9384870721

Company: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Position: AR calling voice process

Location: Uppal

Salary: Rs 2.5 lakh per annum

Fixed night shifts

Two ways cabs provided

Work from office

Immediate joiner

Pick and drop within 40kms radius

Contact: 8686273622

Company Name: G4S Security Services

Position: Lady security guards

Experience: Min 1+ year

Salary: Rs 10,800 take home

Location: Hyderabad

Age limit: 19 to 35 years

Free food and Transportation

Contact: 9100984926

Company: Kalyani Motors

Position: HR executive (Male)

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any degree

Salary: Upto Rs 2.5 lakh per annum

Experience: 1 to 5 years into Non-IT recruitment

Contact: Bala Krishna 9100222398

Company: Servocare India Private Limited

Position: Service engineer

Industry type: Manufacturing

Education UG: Diploma in Electrical, ITI (Electrical)/Diploma in EEE,/ Btech (EEE)

Experience: 6 months to 3 years

Location: Jubilee Hills

Contact: 7799997066

Company: Tech-IM

Position: Automation testing

Location: Pune/Chennai/Banglore.

Qualification: Any degree

Experience: 4 to 8 years

Work mode: Remote access

Contact: Monica 8978437762

Company: Radsearch HR Services

Position: Junior accountant/Account assistant

Experience: 0 to 2 years

Only male candidates with MCom/BCom are eligible

Age: Min 21 to 25 years

Salary: Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 1.8 lakh per annum

Work Location: Filmnagar

Contact: 8897344000

Company: Marisol Info Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: US voice process (Work from home option)

First month night shift then rotational

Experience: 0 to 1 year

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000

Qualification: Graduates/Undergraduates

Individuals with proficiency in English are eligible

Contact: 9390888586

Company: Zomato

Position: Delivery Executive

Education: 10th, Intermediate

Experience: Fresher/experience

Shift available: Full time, part time, weekend

Salary: Order based + incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 8919137295

Company: Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd

Position: Jio fiber engineer/Jio fiber associate

Location: KFC Building 4th Floor, Plot 8,9,14 & 15, Miyapur. Landmark: Sitara Hotel

Age: Below 30 years

Salary: Rs 1.56 lakh to Rs 2.12 lakh + insurance + TA + incentives

Kindly mention DEET as a reference

Contact: [email protected]

Company: BPSP HR Solutions

Position: Synthesis R&D

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: MSC Organic Chemistry, MPharma Medicine Chemistry

Salary: As per company norms

Freshers required

Contact: 9491552498

Company: Interactive Data Systems Ltd.

Position: Business development executive

Location: Madhapur

Qualification: MBA/PGDM

Salary: Negotiable

Experience: 2 to 3 years

Contact: Ganesh P 9100077337

Company: Just Dial

Position: Tele marketing executives

Experience: 0 to 4 years

Languages: Telugu, Hindi & English

Qualification: Any graduate

Salary: Fresher Rs 15,000 for freshers & Experienced individuals are paid as per company norms

Benefits: Incentives, gratuity, mediclaim, personal and accident insurance (over & above CTC)

Work Location: Begumpet

Contact: 9100236492

Company: The Thickshake Factory

Position: Graphic designer

Experience: 1 – 3 years

Location: Hyderabad

Developing visual ideas that suits the brief of marketing team

Create images and designs by using drawing, sketching, painting and photographic skills to producing illustrations.

Contact: [email protected]

Company: Talent Pro India

Position: Sales promoter (female)

Qualification: Inter and degree

Fresher and experienced individuals in FMCG/retail sector required.

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month + DA + ESI + PF.

Location: Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh.

Contact: [email protected] / 8897640988

Company: Sri Anjaneya Job Consultancy And Placement Services

Position: Web developer

Location: Hyderabad

Freshers, experienced individuals can apply

Salary: Rs 2.0 lakh per annum

Qualification: BE, any degree, MCA (2010 to 2020)

Contact: 9014608838

Company: Easy2Learn

Position: Business development executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any degree

Contact: 703607788

Email: [email protected]

Company: KgtoPg Software Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Manual testing

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: BTech

Experience: 0 – 1 years

Contact: Dileep, [email protected]

Company: EduBridge Learning Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Loan approval officer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum intermediate

Experience: 0 – 1 years

Contact: Mukundar 8688801340

Company: Square Yards

Position: Business development executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any degree

Note: Bike is mandatory

Contact: Sainath 9010038317

Company: Maaxtreem

Position: Marketing executive/finance

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: MBA

Experience: 1 – 2 years

Contact: Rani 040-40265093

Company: HDB Financial Services

Position: Sales executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Degree

Experience: 1 to 5 years

Contact: Venkatesh 9550875025

Company: Our Staffing Solutions

Position: Field/Marketing executive

Location: Andhra Pradesh

Qualification: Any degree

Experience: Freshers and experienced individuals

Contact: Revathi 8519904948

Company: Innov Source Pvt Ltd

Position: Banking sales executive/telecallers

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Inter and any degree

Experience: 0-1 years

Contact: Soundarya 9949255030

Company: Vpro Soft

Position: Solar plant technician

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: ITI (2017 to 2019)

Salary: Rs 13,000 per month

Experience: 0 – 1 years

Contact: Priyanka 8978719518

Company: Quess Corp Ltd

Position: Sales promoter

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 6,600 per month

Qualification: Minimum intermediate

Contact: Rahul 9059385888

Company: Neon Motors Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum intermediate

Experience: 0 – 1 years

Contact: Pavan 7799772426

Company: Bnew Mobiles

Position: CCTV executives

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum intermediate

Experience: 0 – 1 years

Contact: Harish 7337330919

Company: Yasaswi Group

Position: Machine operator

Location: Shamshabad

Qualification: BCom/BA

Experience: Freshers or experienced individuals

Contact: Sunil 9160234678

Company: HDFC Bank

Position: Sales officer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any degree

Experience: 0 – 1 years

Salary: Rs 14,500 per month + incentives

Contact: Kartheek 8660437112

Company: Edify – Internship

Position: Marketing executive

Job Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 8,000 to Rs 15,000 per month

Qualification: MBA Marketing

Contact Name: Vamshi

Contact Number: 8873339999

