Get job alerts with DEET

Company: Swiggy
Position: Delivery executive
Experience: Freshers /experienced individuals
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification not required
Contact: 8247722841
Company: Sri Dhatri Developers
Position: Sales executives (male)
Qualification: Inter, degree and above
Experience: 0-5 years
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 13,000 take home + 20,000/- to 30,000/- incentive for each plot sales
Location: Ameerpet
Contact: 9573824342
Company: Talent Cabin Private Limited
Position: Regional manager (Business development)
Location: Pune, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhuvaneswar, Kolkotta, Patna, Bhopal, Lucknow and Raipur
Qualification: Any degree
Experience: 5 + years
Salary: Rs 10 lakh 16 per annum
Contact: 7660003777
Company: NetAmbit Value First Services
Hiring for Google Pay
Position: Field sales executive
Location: Hyderabad
Gender: Male
Qualification: SSC or above
Salary: Commission-based payment on a weekly basis (Rs 100rs per account)
Immediate joining and freshers can also apply
Contact: 8712162549
Company: Keen Bright Solutions LLP
Position: Oracle technical consultant
Experience: 4-7 years
Salary: Based on previous package
Work Location: Hyderabad
Skills required: Bi Publisher, OAF (Oracle application framework)
Contact: [email protected]
Company: Aditya Music India Pvt Ltd
Position: Trainee (freshers)
Experience: 0-1 year
Qualification: Any graduation
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per month
Skills required: Knowledge on excel
Good communication skills
Contact: 9000131424
Company: VTekis Consulting LLC
Position: Call centre executive
Industry: Real estate
Experience required: Min 1 to 2 years into real estate sales
Languages: English and Hindi
Job Location: Kukatpally
Shift type: Night shift/day shift
Contact: 9346316003
Company: Vagarious Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: Domestic voice process
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0 to 3 years
Salary: Rs 9,000 to 25,000 per month
Qualification: Intermediate/graduates can apply
Contact: 8919801095
Company: Yannick Tech Systems Pvt LTD
Position: Telecallers
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any degree
Experience: 0 to 3 years
Contact: Naveen 9133131989
Company: Urbanrise
Position: Sales executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any graduate
Salary: Upto Rs 30,000 per month
Experience: 2 to 3 years
Age limit: 27 years
Contact: 9384870721
Company: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd
Position: AR calling voice process
Location: Uppal
Salary: Rs 2.5 lakh per annum
Fixed night shifts
Two ways cabs provided
Work from office
Immediate joiner
Pick and drop within 40kms radius
Contact: 8686273622
Company Name: G4S Security Services
Position: Lady security guards
Experience: Min 1+ year
Salary: Rs 10,800 take home
Location: Hyderabad
Age limit: 19 to 35 years
Free food and Transportation
Contact: 9100984926
Company: Kalyani Motors
Position: HR executive (Male)
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any degree
Salary: Upto Rs 2.5 lakh per annum
Experience: 1 to 5 years into Non-IT recruitment
Contact: Bala Krishna 9100222398
Company: Servocare India Private Limited
Position: Service engineer
Industry type: Manufacturing
Education UG: Diploma in Electrical, ITI (Electrical)/Diploma in EEE,/ Btech (EEE)
Experience: 6 months to 3 years
Location: Jubilee Hills
Contact: 7799997066
Company: Tech-IM
Position: Automation testing
Location: Pune/Chennai/Banglore.
Qualification: Any degree
Experience: 4 to 8 years
Work mode: Remote access
Contact: Monica 8978437762
Company: Radsearch HR Services
Position: Junior accountant/Account assistant
Experience: 0 to 2 years
Only male candidates with MCom/BCom are eligible
Age: Min 21 to 25 years
Salary: Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 1.8 lakh per annum
Work Location: Filmnagar
Contact: 8897344000
Company: Marisol Info Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: US voice process (Work from home option)
First month night shift then rotational
Experience: 0 to 1 year
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000
Qualification: Graduates/Undergraduates
Individuals with proficiency in English are eligible
Contact: 9390888586
Company: Zomato
Position: Delivery Executive
Education: 10th, Intermediate
Experience: Fresher/experience
Shift available: Full time, part time, weekend
Salary: Order based + incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 8919137295
Company: Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd
Position: Jio fiber engineer/Jio fiber associate
Location: KFC Building 4th Floor, Plot 8,9,14 & 15, Miyapur. Landmark: Sitara Hotel
Age: Below 30 years
Salary: Rs 1.56 lakh to Rs 2.12 lakh + insurance + TA + incentives
Kindly mention DEET as a reference
Contact: [email protected]
Company: BPSP HR Solutions
Position: Synthesis R&D
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: MSC Organic Chemistry, MPharma Medicine Chemistry
Salary: As per company norms
Freshers required
Contact: 9491552498
Company: Interactive Data Systems Ltd.
Position: Business development executive
Location: Madhapur
Qualification: MBA/PGDM
Salary: Negotiable
Experience: 2 to 3 years
Contact: Ganesh P 9100077337
Company: Just Dial
Position: Tele marketing executives
Experience: 0 to 4 years
Languages: Telugu, Hindi & English
Qualification: Any graduate
Salary: Fresher Rs 15,000 for freshers & Experienced individuals are paid as per company norms
Benefits: Incentives, gratuity, mediclaim, personal and accident insurance (over & above CTC)
Work Location: Begumpet
Contact: 9100236492
Company: The Thickshake Factory
Position: Graphic designer
Experience: 1 – 3 years
Location: Hyderabad
Developing visual ideas that suits the brief of marketing team
Create images and designs by using drawing, sketching, painting and photographic skills to producing illustrations.
Contact: [email protected]
Company: Talent Pro India
Position: Sales promoter (female)
Qualification: Inter and degree
Fresher and experienced individuals in FMCG/retail sector required.
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month + DA + ESI + PF.
Location: Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh.
Contact: [email protected] / 8897640988
Company: Sri Anjaneya Job Consultancy And Placement Services
Position: Web developer
Location: Hyderabad
Freshers, experienced individuals can apply
Salary: Rs 2.0 lakh per annum
Qualification: BE, any degree, MCA (2010 to 2020)
Contact: 9014608838
Company: Easy2Learn
Position: Business development executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any degree
Contact: 703607788
Email: [email protected]
Company: KgtoPg Software Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Manual testing
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: BTech
Experience: 0 – 1 years
Contact: Dileep, [email protected]
Company: EduBridge Learning Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Loan approval officer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimum intermediate
Experience: 0 – 1 years
Contact: Mukundar 8688801340
Company: Square Yards
Position: Business development executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any degree
Note: Bike is mandatory
Contact: Sainath 9010038317
Company: Maaxtreem
Position: Marketing executive/finance
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: MBA
Experience: 1 – 2 years
Contact: Rani 040-40265093
Company: HDB Financial Services
Position: Sales executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Degree
Experience: 1 to 5 years
Contact: Venkatesh 9550875025
Company: Our Staffing Solutions
Position: Field/Marketing executive
Location: Andhra Pradesh
Qualification: Any degree
Experience: Freshers and experienced individuals
Contact: Revathi 8519904948
Company: Innov Source Pvt Ltd
Position: Banking sales executive/telecallers
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Inter and any degree
Experience: 0-1 years
Contact: Soundarya 9949255030
Company: Vpro Soft
Position: Solar plant technician
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: ITI (2017 to 2019)
Salary: Rs 13,000 per month
Experience: 0 – 1 years
Contact: Priyanka 8978719518
Company: Quess Corp Ltd
Position: Sales promoter
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 6,600 per month
Qualification: Minimum intermediate
Contact: Rahul 9059385888
Company: Neon Motors Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimum intermediate
Experience: 0 – 1 years
Contact: Pavan 7799772426
Company: Bnew Mobiles
Position: CCTV executives
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimum intermediate
Experience: 0 – 1 years
Contact: Harish 7337330919
Company: Yasaswi Group
Position: Machine operator
Location: Shamshabad
Qualification: BCom/BA
Experience: Freshers or experienced individuals
Contact: Sunil 9160234678
Company: HDFC Bank
Position: Sales officer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any degree
Experience: 0 – 1 years
Salary: Rs 14,500 per month + incentives
Contact: Kartheek 8660437112
Company: Edify – Internship
Position: Marketing executive
Job Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 8,000 to Rs 15,000 per month
Qualification: MBA Marketing
Contact Name: Vamshi
Contact Number: 8873339999
