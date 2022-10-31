Get ready for Telugu romedy original series ‘Aha Na Pellanta’ on ZEE5

Published Date - 02:47 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

‘Aha Na Pellanta’ is an intelligent mix of romance and comedy that takes a unique take on relationships. It will throw not one but many surprises to its viewers.

Hyderabad: ZEE5 dropped the teaser of Telugu original ‘Aha Na Pellanta’ today. The series is a comical narrative of a groom, isolated by the bride on their wedding day. Directed by Sanjeev Reddy and produced by Tamada Media, the eight episodic series, ‘Aha Na Pellanta’ features Raj Tarun and Shivani Rajashekhar and a bevy of comedians in significant roles. This romantic comedy drama series will premiere on ZEE5 on November 17.

Packed with a lot of emotions – love, betrayal, and friendship, the story revolves around a bride who elopes with her ex-boyfriend leaving the guy waiting in the mandap. The story unfolds when this guy decides to take revenge. The series is a humorous take on revenge and an irrational oath which changes the protagonist’s fate forever.

Check out the teaser here:

As seen in the teaser, Seenu (played by Raj Tarun) believes in a superstitious myth planted into him by his mother that his father will be in danger if he likes or thinks of a girl, and has never been comfortable talking to them. After a long wait, when he finally meets the girl of his dreams and everything seems perfect, he gets stood up at the mandap by the bride. From here starts his revenge. With a lot of twists and turns ‘Aha Na Pellanta’ promises a lot of laughs and will be an absolute emotional roller coaster.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said, “‘Aha Na Pellanta’ is a modern-day love story that will connect with audience at various levels. With a popular starcast, the series has a beautiful narration of complicated relationships with an added pinch of comedy that will make it a great watch.”

Director, Sanjeev Reddy said, “‘Aha Na Pellanta’ is a story which will entertain the audiences and leave a smile on their face by the end of the series. We have worked very hard on this project; each role has been crafted keeping in the nuances of every character in mind. We wanted to make sure that audience is delivered with a mix of both comedy and drama while making it relatable.”