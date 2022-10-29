ZEE5 announces original espionage-drama series ‘Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:18 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

The gripping spy thriller is set to premiere on ZEE5 this year and stars Zain Khan Durrani, Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain, Barkha Bisht, Harsh Chhaya, Satyadeep Mishra and Zoya Afroz in prominent roles.

Hyderabad: ZEE5 announces its next original series – ‘c – The Story of a Spy’ on India’s 75th Independence Day. Directed by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai, ‘Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy’ is an inspiring story of India’s secret agent in Pakistan who rose to the occasion to save the nation and turn the tide of the war in his country’s favour.

‘Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy’ is the untold story of India’s secret agent who led India to evade several aggressive advances from the enemy country by providing intelligence and by helping India win the 1965 war.

Produced by Victor Tango Entertainment, the series spans across 8 episodes and is a tribute to those unsung heroes who live in the shadows and give their life for the safety of the country. This series is an intimate look into the sacrifices they make for their country without ever being named or celebrated.

Producer Vaibhav Modi said, “Creating a period drama with true historic events as the backdrop is a challenge as well as an opportunity. We are grateful to team ZEE5 for extending this opportunity to Victor Tango and are very proud of ourselves to have turned this challenge into a brilliant series. It’s a unique story of how some exemplary men and women work in the shadows to ensure the safety of India. ‘Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy’ will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 soon.”