ZEE5’s week-long festive offer to viewers till October 28

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:40 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Hyderabad: ZEE5 brought on Diwali with fervour and unlimited entertainment for its AVOD users with the annual campaign, ‘ZEE5 Manoranjan Festival’ (ZMF). The Manoranjan Festival, which is on till October 28, will see a slew of premium and successful SVOD content titles streamed across languages, at zero cost. The initiative is in line with the brand’s vision to empower audiences with quality choices and binge-on to the latest hits from the content library of ZEE5.

During the 7-day festival, 35+ premium titles will be available for the AVOD audiences from across genres – thrillers, fiction, romance, etc. The line-up includes titles like ‘Varudu Kaavalenu’, ‘Geetha Govindam’, ‘Ek Love Ya’, ‘Aranmanai 3’, ‘Oh My Kadavule’, ‘Kalki’, ‘Rashmi Rocket’, ‘14 Phere’, and ‘Dream Girl’, among many others.

Launching the campaign, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said, “There is a growing appetite for quality content, compelling stories, and varied genres on OTT platforms across markets. We have designed the ZEE5 Manoranjan Festival to cater to that demand by making some of our popular content properties accessible to larger audiences.”

Talking about the campaign, Abhirup Datta, Head – AVOD Marketing, ZEE5, said, “There has been an exponential growth in the number of AVOD viewers and with that, the demand for exclusive content has also seen an uptick. The overwhelming response and success of the ‘ZEE5 Manoranjan Festival’ last year cemented our decision to bring this campaign back, on a much larger scale. With this campaign, we aim to empower ZEE5’s audiences with choice by bringing a wide selection of premium SVOD content titles across languages, at no cost for a limited period.”