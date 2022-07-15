Get ready to witness a refreshing tale of love with ‘Pelli SandaD’ premiere on Zee Telugu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:22 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Hyderabad: After taking everyone on a thrilling adventure with the premiere of ‘Kinnerasani’, Zee Telugu is now all set to present a refreshing tale of love and make your weekend exciting once again. The youthful romantic drama ‘Pelli SandaD’ is all set for its World Television Premiere on July 17 (Sunday) at 6 pm.

Directed by Gowri Ronanki, and produced by the makers of ‘Baahubali’, the enthralling film stars Roshan Meka and Sree Leela in lead roles. What’s more, ‘Pelli SandaD’ also marks the acting debut of ace director K Raghavendra Rao alongside stellar actors like Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Vennela Kishore, Tanikella Bharani, Posani Krishna Murali, and Raghu Babu playing prominent roles.

‘Pelli SandaD’ starts with Vashishta (Raghavendra Rao), a champion basketball player and Dronacharya awardee, narrating his life story. The movie goes on to introduce us to the younger version of Vashishta (Roshan), who does not believe in destiny, but only in will power. His opinion on arranged marriages is also not that great and he believes that love marriages are the best.

At a wedding, he meets Sahasra (Sree Leela) who is quite his opposite and believes that destiny is everything. How these two different individuals fall in love, how they face resistance from Sahasra’s father (Prakash Raj), and how they manage to win over his heart forms the rest of this exciting tale.

While the fantastic performance by the lead pair and the support actors will surely keep you hooked, it is MM Keeravani’s music that will win your hearts. With the film also offering everything that a family entertainer should have, we are sure it will make your Sunday fun-filled like never before!