| Geyser Gas Leak Kills Two Couples On Holi What Precautions Can You Take

Geyser gas leak kills two couples on Holi, what precautions can you take?

While the geysers that work with electricity are most commonly used, some households use geysers that run on gas.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:33 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two couples died in two separate incidents of a geyser gas leak in Mumbai and Ghaziabad on Holi. According to reports, all four individuals died of suffocation from the gas leak.

What are gas geysers?

While the geysers that work with electricity are most commonly used, some households use geysers that run on gas. These machines use the oxygen in the air to produce C02 which, in turn, would heat the water.

These geysers are cheaper than electric ones and one will also save on electricity costs. Both are the reasons why some people still use them.

What precautions can be taken?

It is advised that when you are using gas geysers for heating water, keep the bathroom door open when filling the hot water. In addition to that, have the geysers checked regularly to determine any damages or leaks in advance. Also, check to have proper ventilation in your bathroom.

While these are a few things to follow for gas geysers, electric geysers may also be harmful. Always monitor temperatures and keep the area of the electric geyser free from any water leaks or combustible substances.