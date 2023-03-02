The Mandalorian series review: Mando, Grogu return with crackling fight sequences

The Mandalorian Season 3 may teach Din some great lessons while his main goal peters out

By Kota Saumya Published Date - 10:00 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Hyderabad: Makers of the Disney series ‘The Mandalorian’ have another winner on their hands with season 3 showing a lot of promise. A good thing creators did with the third season was to bring viewers up to speed on the past seasons for new audiences.

The previous two seasons of ‘The Mandalorian’ followed Din Djarin, the eponymous character in his quest to deliver Grogu to a jedi who can help him explore the true extent of his powers. As we saw in the spin-off ‘The Book of the Boba Fett’, Grogu chose Din instead of staying with fellow Jedi Luke, leaving the characters’ fate open-ended.

Season 3 takes off in episode ‘The Apostate’ – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) who took off his helmet, which is against the ways of his cult, now wants to redeem himself by cleansing his sins in the living waters in the Mandalore mines. He sets off for Nevarro to meet Greef Karga who has become the high magistrate there.

But before all this, he helps out his fellow Mandalorians in fighting off a giant man-eating crocodile in spectacular action. Din flying in space in an improved Naboo starfighter while the super cute, adorable and cuddly Grogu (also known as baby Yoda) watches from the plane’s dome, is really cool to watch.

The episode also takes some inspiration from fellow Star Wars’ Rebels when Grogu watches the whale-like creatures Purrgils through his pod while the duo is travelling through hyperspace. A lot of the comedic scenes feature Grogu, a particularly funny moment is when Din peels him off the miniature mechanics called Anzellans.

The furry baby thinks he can hug them, much to the Anzellan’s annoyance. The bond between Din and Grogu appears even more father-son like when they are snuggling together in the plane.

Like its predecessors, it looks like this season may teach Din some great lessons while his main goal peters out. From the looks of the first episode, it looks like the show will have additions to its massive fanbase.