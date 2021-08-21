GHMC aims to vaccinate all 18+ people by Sept 9

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is gearing up to vaccinate all the people above 18 years residing in its limits by September 9.

Intensifying its efforts in this direction, the civic body has also decided to increase the number of mobile vaccination teams from existing 90 to 150. There are 4,846 colonies in GHMC limits and the Zonal Commissioners as well as Deputy Commissioners were instructed by the GHMC Commissioner, Lokesh Kumar to complete the vaccination process in all the localities and meet the deadline.

As a part of the exercise, colonies, housing societies, apartment complexes would be identified and the date of vaccination scheduled. After administering the free vaccine to all the eligible people, stickers would be pasted on the houses and later the colony will be declared as fully vaccinated. “In the colonies where vaccination process has been fully completed, a banner will be erected at two or three prominent locations in that colony,” a GHMC official said.

To achieve the targets, GHMC has decided to rope in public representatives and create awareness about the vaccination drive with the help of the media. A ‘Fully Vaccinated Colony’ certificate will be given to the resident welfare associations after all the eligible people in their colony are covered, the official said.

The plans drawn up include visiting households and interact with the residents. “Two days ahead of the deadline, we will visit the persons who are yet to be vaccinated and ensure they are administered with the vaccine,” said the GHMC official.

As on date for the vaccination drive underway across the city, 50 vaccination centres on an average are providing free vaccination to 15,000 people every day and 90 mobile vaccination teams are administering the vaccine to around 20,000 people every day.

Special drive from August 23

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting on the special vaccination drive in the GHMC and Cantonment areas, on Saturday.

Starting on August 23, the special drive will continue for 10 to 15 days covering all 4,846 colonies, slums and other areas under the GHMC limits and 360 localities in Cantonment. The main objective of the special drive is to make Hyderabad a 100 per cent Covid vaccinated city.

A total of 175 mobile vaccine vehicles will be deployed with 150 in GHMC area and 25 in Cantonment areas. Each colony will be covered by mobilisation teams who will cover door-to-door to identify unvaccinated persons in advance.

Adequate quantity of vaccine has been made available to cover all the households and awareness on the drive will be taken up with banners, autos stickers with audio announcement in every colony. The Chief Secretary appealed to the people to make use of the opportunity to get vaccinated in this special drive.

SAM Rizvi, Secretary, Health, Lokesh Kumar, GHMC Commissioner, Ajit Reddy, CEO, Secunderabad Cantonment Board, and others participated in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .