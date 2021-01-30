GHMC applies for Water plus certification

Hyderabad becomes first city in country to apply for the same

Hyderabad: After successfully retaining ODF++ certification, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has now applied for ‘Swachh Bharat Mission Water Plus City’ and Hyderabad happens to be the first city in the country to apply for the certification.

GHMC has been successfully retaining the ODF++ (Open urination free and scientific treatment of fecal sludge through sewage treatment plants) for three years. ODF re-certification happens every six months as per the ODF protocol and norms.

Now, under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), the municipal corporation has applied for SBM Water Plus City certification on December 9 last year.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs as a means to promote guidelines for cities and towns to ensure that no untreated wastewater is released into the environment, is issuing water plus city certification. This is in addition to the focus on water conservation and reuse under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

The GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar has issued a final notification declaring Hyderabad as SBM Water Plus City after preliminary declaration in the past. The notification was issued as per the SBM Water Plus protocol.

Every day, in the GHMC limits, nearly 1781 MLD of sewage is generated and nearly 770 MLD is treated through 18 STPs of HMWSSB. In addition to these, HMDA operates about four STPs for treatment of sewage.

After taking over the maintenance of sewerage network in the peripheral municipalities, HMWSSB is planning to treat additional 100 MLD in addition to the existing 770 MLD capacity in the city. While, most other cities are equipped to treat only 20 to 30 per cent sewage generated, HMWSSB is treating nearly 43 per cent in the city, said a senior official from HMWSSB.

In addition to these, efforts are onto set up more fecal sludge and septage plants across the city in addition to the existing 18.

A team of officials from SBM will conduct a field inspection and check for the parameters required for declaring Hyderabad as Water Plus City. Though, they will be focusing on different parameters, priority will be on management of untreated water and measures in place to ensure reuse of treated water, explained an official from GHMC.

“The entire exercise is likely to be completed in a couple of months and by March, a decision will be taken by the SBM on issuing the water plus city certification to Hyderabad,” the official said.

