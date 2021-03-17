GHMC asks traders to renew licences by March 31

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has urged traders to get their licence renewed before March 31 to avoid additional penalty.

Traders who renew their license between April 1 and May 30 will be imposed 25 per cent of license fee as a penalty and those who renew their license from May 31 onwards will be imposed 50 per cent of license fee as penalty.

As per rules in vogue, if a trade is carried on without a license, 100 per cent penalty will be imposed on the trader at the time of identification, followed by the fine of 10 per cent every month until the trader obtains trade license.

All the traders in GHMC jurisdiction were asked to obtain trade license by making online payment for obtaining provisional trade license certificate immediately to renew their license by March 31 at any e-seva centres/ CSC in GHMC and fresh trade license can be applied online or at any e-seva centres/ CSE GHMC/ head office and circle offices.

The civic body cautioned that failure to do would attract penalties and further information can be obtained from website www.ghmc.gov.in.

