GHMC collects record property tax of Rs 1,681.72 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Hyderabad: On March 31, the last day of the financial year, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) collected Rs 77.90 crore property tax closing the year with a record property tax collection of Rs 1,681.72 crore.

The civic body on Friday kept open its Citizen Service Centres till 11 pm and during the day, bill collectors also visited the properties and collected the tax. This tax was generated from over 13.53 lakh assessments with most of the property owners choosing to paying tax online this year.

According to GHMC data, more than 7.73 lakh property owners had paid tax online while 1.31 lakh paid through Mee Seva. Bill collectors took the tax from 3.05 lakh while 1.43 lakh persons paid by visiting the GHMC Citizen Service Centres.

Among the 30 circles in GHMC, the highest tax collected was from Serilingampally circle (Rs 220.12 crore), followed by Jubilee Hills circle (Rs 170.13 crore) and Khairatabad circle (Rs 135.42 crore).

“Identification of property tax defaulters in advance and sending them notices, circle-wise targets, special drives by pressing into service bill collectors were some of the measures taken up to increase the revenue,” said a GHMC official.

Unlike in 2019-20 and 2020-21 when several businesses were yet to recover from losses incurred due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in 2022-23 several people volunteered and paid the property tax online and when bill collectors visited the properties to collect tax, instant payments were made.

This financial year, GHMC collected Rs 742.41 crore under its Early Bird scheme and Rs 92.78 crore was collected under One-Time Scheme (OTS).

