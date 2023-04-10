GHMC commences distribution of aids, appliances to specially-abled

GHMC, ALIMCO started the distribution of selected aids and appliances including artificial limbs on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:32 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in coordination with the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) started the distribution of selected aids and appliances including artificial limbs on Monday.

“Over Rs. 3.15 crore worth of aids and appliances and artificial limbs will be distributed to 3,619 specially-abled and eligible senior citizens for free,” Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi, after inaugurating the distribution programme, said.

Wheelchairs, tricycles, arm kits, cervical collars, crutch elbow devices, daisy players, kits for Leprosy affected people, hearing aids, prosthesis, brace deluxe and callipers are some of the equipment that will be distributed to the beneficiaries.

A total of 4,456 beneficiaries were identified in the assessment camps and selected aids and appliances worth Rs. 3.86 crore were procured. Out of the total beneficiaries, 837 did not submit the relevant documents and following this, the material procured for them will not be distributed and their applications will be kept on hold, GHMC in a press release, said.