Hyderabad: Over 2 lakh households within ORR to get potable water by June

Under ORR Project Phase-II, the HMWS&SB is developing a 2,093 km of water pipeline network for people located outside GHMC and within ORR

By Nabinder Bommala Published Date - 09:00 AM, Mon - 10 April 23

A water tank being built under the ORR Project Phase-II outside GHMC and within ORR limits.

Hyderabad: This June, the Telangana government is all set to achieve another milestone by providing potable water to over 2 lakh households located outside Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and within Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The scarcity of drinking water has been one of the major issues in these localities for decades and repeated requests made by the people living here to the earlier State governments were in vain.

Unlike the earlier authorities, the Telangana government formulated the ORR Project Phase-II and sanctioned Rs 1,200 crore exclusively to provide new drinking water connections and boost the existing supply, putting end to the water crisis.

Under this project, the HMWS&SB is developing a 2,093 km of water pipeline network and building 75 reservoirs with 137 Million Litres (ML) capacity in the municipalities, corporations, gram panchayats, colonies, and gated communities located outside GHMC and within ORR. The other major works taken up under this project include the construction of chlorination rooms and pumping stations.

Speaking about the present status of this project that will make water scarcity a thing of the past in these areas, a HMWS&SB official said that, over 100 colonies are already being supplied with drinking water under ORR Project Phase-II. “By June, the entire project will be completed, as the works are progressing we are supplying water to the households,” he said.

He further said that where the water supply started recently, camps were set up to ensure all the houses get a water connection. “If a camp has not been set up in a particular area, people can avail new water connections by visiting the Water Board website https://www.hyderabadwater.gov.in/en/,” he said.

Meanwhile, at several colonies where the water supply has been proposed under ORR Project Phase-II, the works related to developing a water pipeline network and building reservoirs have been completed, and assigning a Consumer Account Number (CAN) is yet to be done.