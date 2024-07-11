GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata directs officials to develop Sundarayya Park

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 July 2024, 07:26 PM

Hyderabad: Inspecting the proposed construction site for phase two of a flyover in Bagh Lingampally on Thursday, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata who visited the Sundarayya Park directed officers to take immediate steps to develop it.

Walkers interacted with her and Zonal Commissioner Ravi Kiran and raised several issues including long standing repairs of toilets in the park. Moreover, she asked officers to develop the Mother Dairy Park and complete the work of SNDP Nala.

After the steel bridge from Indira Park to VST was inaugurated under phase one, another flyover, as part of phase two, will be constructed connecting VST to Bagh Lingampally.