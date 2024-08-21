Food safety officials inspect canteens of hostels, residential schools and colleges across Hyderabad

A special drive food safety inspections were carried out in government and private residential schools, colleges and hostels in the city, following the instructions issued by GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 August 2024, 09:32 PM

Food safety officials inspecting canteen on Wednesday

Hyderabad: Following instructions issued by the GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata, the food safety officials have undertaken a special drive in the hostel canteens across the city on Wednesday.

Inspections were carried out in government and private residential schools, colleges and hostels under the GHMC limits. As part of the special drive which is expected to continue for 15 days, the food safety teams inspected kitchen, cooking utensils, water tanks, storage area, prepared food items, raw material, sanitation etc.

Show cause notices would be issued to residential educational institutions and hostels that were found to be not following the stipulated conditions and rules, the civic body said.

Earlier in the day, Amrapali Kata held a teleconference and directed the officials concerned to conduct inspections on the quality of food items. She ordered inspections on the quality of food items in all schools, colleges and hostels. The special drive would check hostels, coaching centers, canteens and food preparation centers and for hygiene and standards.