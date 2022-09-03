GHMC Council to have 15 co-option members

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:21 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Council will now have 15 co-option members with the proposal sent by the civic body seeking an increase in the number of co-option members from five to 15 getting a nod from the State cabinet on Saturday.

The GHMC had earlier invited applications for co-option member posts from persons having knowledge or experience in the municipal administration of the civic body. A co-option member is the part of the council and is also eligible to participate in the General Body Meetings.

