GHMC demolishes 22 dilapidated structures, seals 4 buildings in two days

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:03 PM, Wed - 8 June 22

Hyderabad: Gearing up for monsoons, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated a special demolition drive on June 6 and within two days, demolished 22 dilapidated structures and sealed four buildings that were found structurally unfit.

A caution notice has been pasted on the structures that were sealed and notices were also served to the owners of dilapidated buildings for demolition/repair.

A total of 524 dilapidated structures have been identified in GHMC limits. The special drive will continue till action on all on dilapidated structures is completed, a press release said.

The civic body also requested people staying in dilapidated buildings to cooperate with them in demolition or get the buildings repaired in the interest of safeguarding lives and property.

The action on dilapidated buildings started based on the instructions of Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao. The GHMC instructed its deputy city planners and assistant city planners to take necessary action against structurally unfit buildings and submit a compliance report.