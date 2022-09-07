GHMC developing 13 junctions in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Roads are not just meant for vehicles to zoom past. Fact is that even pedestrians have a right to the road infrastructure.

Incorporating the right to walk of pedestrians, the city’s municipal administration has been conceptualising the development of road infrastructure that include junctions that are mainly used by those on feet to cross the roads.

Adopting the dual strategy of ensuring smooth flow of vehicular traffic and at the same time, ensuring comfort of pedestrians, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is developing 13 different junctions in the city. And while doing so, the civic body is also trying to add a touch of aesthetics to the development with colourful installations.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday reviewed the infrastructure works taken up by the MA&UD department and directed officials to focus on development of junctions while executing road-related works which include restoration of main roads.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar said the junction improvement works, besides enhancing the safety of pedestrians, scale up the beauty of the city. “Minister @KTRTRS reviewed improvement of traffic junctions in @GHMCOnline which in addition to pedestrian safety will add to aesthetics proposed designs at Narayanguda, Nagarjunacircle, IDPL & Sangeet theatre xing a total of 13 such junctions by @janausp @Janaagraha1,” he tweeted.

Junction widening, development of traffic islands, installation of bollards, and development of central medians, dividers and free lefts are the works that will be taken up as a part of the Junction Improvement Programme. To further deck up these pedestrian-friendly facilities, greenery will be developed and sculptures will be installed inside traffic islands.

Simultaneously, along with the Junction Improvement Programme, the GHMC is planning to install 94 Pelican signals equipped with a push-button facility for safe pedestrian crossing. They will be installed at strategic locations such as hospitals, colleges, schools and at places with high pedestrian footfall.

“While improving the junctions, we will come up with unique and innovative solutions and develop the infrastructure. The plan is to ensure more services for people with lesser investment,” a GHMC official said.

To further enhance pedestrian safety, foot-over bridges (FoBs) are also being built in different parts of the city. For senior citizens, many FoBs have been equipped with lifts and escalators.