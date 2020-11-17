GHMC elections: Covid a big challenge for poll officials

Among many guidelines, it is mandatory for every person to wear mask during every election-related activity. At the entry of Polling Station or premises used for election purpose, sanitisers will be made available.

By | Published: 10:23 pm

Hyderabad: Even as political parties prepare to slug it out against each other for the December 1 GHMC polls, the biggest challenge and threat to the election process will be the Covid-19 pandemic.

Poll percentages in GHMC elections were never on the higher side, with the 2009 GHMC elections registering 42.04 per cent and the 2016 elections recording 45.09 per cent. This time, how the pandemic affects the poll percentage will be a major concern for election officials.

The State Election Commission (SEC) on its part is making all arrangements to increase the poll percentage through various methods involving resident welfare associations, celebrities and others. The Commission has framed guidelines for the polls keeping the pandemic in mind.

Among many guidelines, it is mandatory for every person to wear mask during every election-related activity. At the entry of Polling Station or premises used for election purpose, sanitisers will be made available. Social distancing will have to be maintained as per Covid guidelines of the State government and Ministry of Home Affairs.

The focus will be on using large halls for election purposes to ensure social distancing norms. Even for filing of nominations, there are specific guidelines for the candidates to follow. Apart from the candidate, only two more persons will be permitted for submission of nomination. The number of vehicles for nomination purpose is also restricted to two.

Returning Officers have been directed to ensure sufficient space to perform the functions of nomination, scrutiny and symbol allocation following social distancing norms. More importantly, Returning Officers have been asked to allot staggered time in advance to prospective candidates for filing nomination. No person will be allowed into the RO’s chamber without a mask.

Nodal officers have been appointed for smooth conduct of GHMC elections.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .