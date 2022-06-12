GHMC forms special teams for monsoon emergencies

Hyderabad: As a part of monsoon preparedness, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has formed special teams that will be pressed into service during downpours to attend rain related complaints. The teams comprise static labour teams, mini-mobile teams and emergency mobile teams.

While the static labour teams will be deployed at identified water logging points in different parts of the city, mini-mobile teams and emergency mobile teams will go around the city attending rain related complaints.

These teams will have required paraphernalia to pump out water, clear catch pits and clogged drains, uprooted trees and tangled wires. “The teams will be equipped with vehicles to move around the area, water pumps to drain out water, crowbars and other equipment required to execute rain relief works and restore normalcy after intense spells of rain,” said an official.

These monsoon teams are in addition to the Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams that are pressed into service during rains.