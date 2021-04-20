GHMC intensifies sanitation drive

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday intensified the special sanitation drive to clear heaps of piled garbage from several colonies and roadsides in the city.

On the directions of MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao to ensure a garbage-free city and Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar cautioning officials not to be negligent on sanitation, the civic body stepped up to complete the task in time.

To ensure that garbage is being cleared effectively, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi inspected the sanitation works in Secunderabad and LB Nagar zones. During the inspection, residents poured in complaints for not clearing garbage properly despite availability of Swachh autos.

Mayor directed the zonal Commissioner concerned to take strict actions against the negligent staff. During the inspection, garbage accumulated at a nala in Lingojiguda was cleared by the sanitation workers and they were asked to plant trees at the spot to prevent littering.

She urged sanitation staff to work effectively and informed them that strict action would be taken against those failing to provide service to the people properly.

