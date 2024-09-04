GHMC issues advisory as heavy rains expected in Hyderabad

The public was advised to stay indoors, especially during heavy downpours, and to avoid venturing out unless necessary.
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued guidelines for the public to follow from September 4 to 9 due to expected heavy rainfall.
The public was advised to stay indoors, especially during heavy downpours, and to avoid venturing out unless necessary. The GHMC has cautioned residents against taking shelter under trees and urged them to avoid traveling to waterlogged areas.
The civic body highlighted the need for proper drainage around homes and warned against allowing children to play near open drains or manholes. GHMC emergency teams will be on alert to address any issues during this period.
For emergencies, the public was encouraged to contact the GHMC control room at 040-21111111 or the Disaster Response Force (DRF) at 9000113667.