More rain in store for Hyderabad over next two days

IMD predicts moderate rainfall across region, asks residents to be prepared for wet conditions
Hyderabad: Hyderabad is likely to experience continuous rainfall over the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The weather office in the city has forecasted moderate rain across the region, with showers persisting through Wednesday.
In the 24-hour period leading up to 8.30 am on Wednesday, the city recorded 31.6 mm of rain, with the heaviest downpour occurring between 12 am and 1 am.
The IMD has advised residents to be prepared for wet conditions as the rainfall is likely to continue.