GHMC Mayor inaugurates modern bus shelters in Dilsukhnagar

By | Published: 8:34 pm

Hyderabad: For the convenience of the bus commuters, 1,000 modern bus shelters are being constructed across the city, said Mayor Bonthu Rammohan. The Mayor inaugurated six such modern bus shelters in Dilsukhnagar division On Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said as part of improving urban infrastructure, 1,000 modern bus shelters were being constructed in the city. The idea is to make commuting more comfortable by setting up bus shelters with better and improved amenities. Already, 292 modern bus shelters have been launched across the city, he said.

Developed under public-private partnership mode, these bus shelters are equipped with a host of features like toilets, drinking water, mobile charging points, Wi-Fi, dustbins, CCTV cameras, A-C sitting areas, ticket counters along with security guards.

