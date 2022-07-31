GHMC Mayor launches “10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday” programme

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:05 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The ’10 minutes at 10 a.m. every Sunday’ programme in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) jurisdiction was launched by Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi.

Under the programme, the GHMC officials along with residents cleared stagnant water inside the houses and surroundings as they could turn into mosquito breeding spots. The programme was held in different parts of the city.

Mayor along with GHMC officials also distributed pamphlets with measures to fight vector borne diseases printed on them.

To contain the spread of vector-borne diseases, the GHMC will take up a series of activities and as a part of the exercise, besides distribution of pamphlets, cloth banners will be raised, posters will be pasted on households and awareness camps will be held.