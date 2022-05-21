GHMC officials inspect supermarket in Malkajgiri, collects sample

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Hyderabad: Following a complaint from a consumer on a supermarket in Malkajgiri selling food that was unfit for human consumption, officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) carried out inspections at the prominent outlet. Some samples were also collected and sent to the laboratory for testing.

Taking to Twitter, the complaint had said that the ‘rava laddu’ he purchased from the supermarket smelt like plastic and he had vomiting after tasting them. The complaint also tagged to the Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of Telangana in the tweet.

Meanwhile, GHMC officials said that based on the lab reports, appropriate action would be taken.

GHMC Food Inspector, Malkajgiri circle, Janga Reddy said during their inspection, the ‘rava laddus’ were not found for sale at the supermarket.

“The management had taken them out of the racks and the staff mentioned the sweets were removed as they were nearing the expiry date. Samples of other products have been sent for testing and action will be initiated based on the reports,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .