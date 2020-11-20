GHMC polls: 1,588 candidates file nomination papers

Sporting their party scarfs and led by senior leaders and in-charges, most of the contesting candidates from major political parties filed their nominations on Friday

Hyderabad: As many as 1,588 candidates filed 2,125 nominations in 150 divisions for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls slated to be held on December 1. According to reports till 8 pm, 1,460 nominations were filed on Friday.

Sporting their party scarfs and led by senior leaders and in-charges, most of the contesting candidates from major political parties filed their nominations today. Though there was provision to file nominations from Wednesday many candidates filed the nominations on Friday– the last day for filing.

Apart from sentiments, many candidates filed their nominations on the last day as the parties, in a bid to outdo their rivals, announced candidates on Friday.

TRS candidate and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan’s wife Bonthu Sridevi filed her nomination from Cherlapally division. Nominations were received by the Returning Officers from 10 am to 3 pm. Apart from the candidate, two more persons were permitted for submission of nomination. Number of vehicles for nomination purpose was also restricted to two.

