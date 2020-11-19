GHMC Polls: 522 candidates file nominations on Day Two

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Hyderabad: On the second day of nominations, 522 candidates filed 580 sets of nominations for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Among the nominations, 195 were from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, 140 from the Bharatiya Janata Party, 68 from the Congress, 47 from the Telugu Desam Party, 27 from the AIMIM, one from CPI, four from the CPI (M), 15 from recognized political parties and 110 from independent candidates.

The total tally of candidates who have filed nominations so far is 539. Friday is the last day for filing nominations and they will be received by the Returning Officers from 10 am to 3 pm. Apart from the candidate, two more persons will be permitted for submission of nomination. Number of vehicles for nomination purpose is also restricted to two.

