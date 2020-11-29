GHMC polls: Asad promises more developmental works for old city

Addressing a public meeting at the Khilwat playground on Sunday, he said the GHMC election was more about improving civic amenities and infrastructure

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi said they would take up several developmental works in the old city after the GHMC elections.

Addressing a public meeting at the Khilwat playground on Sunday, he said the GHMC election was more about improving civic amenities and infrastructure. “We know a lot more is to be done in terms of providing drinking water, streamlining traffic movement, and widening roads among others.

The AIMIM is working on it, and I assure you we will continue to focus on it,” he said.

Targeting the BJP leadership for diverting the real issues of the city and communalising the campaign, Asaduddin said, “Union Home Minister Amit Shah has come to the city. I ask him where was the need for him to come to the city when his party failed to extend financial help when the floods devastated the city. The BJP failed to maintain law and order in New Delhi resulting in genocide, and its leaders are now more focused on the Hyderabad polls,” he said.

He said Shah had failed to come forward and present a list of Rohingyas, Pakistanis and Afghanis staying illegally in the city while the State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay claimed hundreds of Rohingyas had enrolled in the voter list.

Coming down heavily on UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Hyderabad MP said that being the CM, he had failed to stop the atrocities on Dalits and other backward communities in that State.

He said Telangana was developing rapidly and for the last six years there were no communal riots in the city.

