GHMC polls: Hyder Nagar BJP candidate ready to give a tough fight

Published: 5:15 pm

Hyderabad: Hyder Nagar in Serilingampally Assembly constituency is one of the key localities with over 56,000 voters, and IT professionals constitute a large chunk of voters, besides around 12,000 population of marginal communities living in basthis. An alumni of BITS Pilani, Velaga Srinivas is contesting from Hyder Nagar on BJP ticket.

“Previously, Hyder Nagar started with a single lane on Nizampet Road. Along with the help of housing welfare association we were able to expand it. Now the locality has sprawling residential colonies with people from all communities,” he says.

Major problem faced by the residents here is traffic congestion and it cannot be solved by building flyovers or bridges alone. “Public transport should be improved. Number of four-wheeler vehicles have increased on the roads causing severe discomfort for commuters,” says Srinivas.

After working more than 17 years in IT sector, Srinivas quit a lucrative career to work for people full time. “There is a lot of difference between being in power and observing the system as an outsider. People don’t always sell their vote for money and liquor, they are smart enough to know whom to vote. We need a school and a hospital here. Land encroachments, drainage and other civic problems have also impaired the development,” he says.

Srinivas says Hyder Nagar residents have been suffering from issues of storm water with every brief spell of rain. Water gets into cellars and water-logging of colonies is a regular sight. “Many lakes in Hyder Nagar and surrounding areas have been encroached. We filed PIL in High Court to stop construction of parks under Full Tank Level (FTL) and areas abutting lakes,” says Srinivas adding that he would give a tough fight to the TRS candidate in this election.

