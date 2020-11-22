GHMC polls: Jiyaguda reverberates with ‘Jai KCR’ slogan

Accompanying candidate Ravinder Singh in Padayatra, former Karimnagar Mayor and party in-charge appealed to the voters to cast their vote for TRS and ensure the party wins with a huge majority

By | Published: 8:28 pm

Hyderabad: Jiyaguda was all abuzz with crowds waving pink flags and chanting ‘Jai KCR’ and ‘Jai KTR’ as TRS candidate for the division, Mithra Krishna took part in a padayatra ahead of the GHMC elections. Accompanying Krishna, Ravinder Singh, former Karimnagar Mayor and party in-charge appealed to the voters to cast their vote for TRS and ensure the party wins with a huge majority.

Krishna took part in the campaign in different localities including Indira Nagar, Bharath Nagar, Sanjay Nagar and Lakshmi Narasimha Nagar and interacted with voters and explained the developments carried out in the division. Ravinder Singh said various developmental activities taken up by TRS government were progressing fast.

“Several projects and civic works moved at a snail’s pace with previous governments. However, soon after TRS came to power, all works and projects were expedited and completed quickly,” he said. Later, Krishna said that the enthusiasm and spirit shown by voters in last civic body polls has to be repeated this time and a landslide victory should be the gift to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. “A lot of developments have happened in the division during the TRS regime,” he said.

