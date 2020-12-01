GHMC polls: Repoll at Ward 26 Old Malakpet on December 3

By | Published: 4:19 pm

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission (SEC) will conduct fresh poll in all the polling stations of Ward 26-Old Malakpet on December 3 from 7 am to 6 pm.

The decision comes in the wake of polling officials noticing that the ballot paper for the ward was wrongly printed with the symbol of the CPI candidate printed as ‘Hammer, Sickle and Star’ instead of ‘Ears of Corn and Sickle’, the SEC said.

The MA&UD Secretary, Arvind Kumar on social media platform Twitter said that during re-polling, indelible ink will be put on the middle finger of voters at ward 26.

The printing error of the symbol was noticed by the General Observer of the Malakpet circle who reported the discrepancy to the higher authorities.

