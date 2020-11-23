GHMC polls: TRS will win at least 12 seats in old city, says KTR

Addressing a roadshow at Karmanghat, Rao criticised the BJP for attempting to create a rift between people

By | Published: 10:53 pm 11:01 pm

Hyderabad: The TRS will win at least a dozen seats in the old city this time, TRS working president KT Rama Rao has said.

Addressing a roadshow at Karmanghat, Rao criticised the BJP for attempting to create a rift between people. Promising to resolve the local issues confronting the residents in the LB Nagar Assembly constituency, Rao said development works such as the construction of a community hall, installation of streetlights and CCTVs and various other works were implemented in Hasthinapuram.

One could see the development of the LB Nagar junction and the Bairamalguda junction where the traffic problem was a thing of the past. “Did any government in the erstwhile AP implement a series of welfare schemes and development works like this?” he asked.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was all vocal about going local, Rao said people should vote for local parties than Delhi parties.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .