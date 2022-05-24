GHMC proposes 20 ton biogas plant in Kukatpally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:10 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Hyderabad: To generate wealth out of waste, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed to set up a 20 ton biogas plant at Khaitlapur Transfer Station located in the Kukatpally zone. This plant will convert the waste into Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The project is being funded by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). According to the proposal, the company will fund Rs 4 crore to set up the plant, of which Rs 3 crore will be funded in the financial year 2022-23 and remaining Rs 1 crore fund will be released during the 2023-24 financial year.

“The Khaitlapur Transfer Station has been proposed as a feasible location for the installation of this plant as it has been producing 200 to 300 metric tons of biowaste daily. The proposal to set up this plant will be placed before the GHMC Standing committee soon for approal,” said a GHMC official.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .